Films & OTT Shows To Watch In February 2024: Bhakshak, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya & More

Several interesting movies and web shows are scheduled to release in February 2024. From light-hearted comedy dramas to intriguing crime-thrillers, the lineup includes diverse projects, catering to different audience preferences. These projects also offer a fresh cinematic start to 2024.

Take a look at the upcoming releases here:

February 2 - Sridevi Prasanna

Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar's much-awaited Marathi romantic-comedy is all set to release in theatres on February 2. Directed by Vishal Vimal Modhave, the film challenges the usual ideas about love and romance. Lead characters, Sridevi and Prasanna, played by Sai and Siddharth, respectively, find a unique connection despite family pressure.

Where to watch - In theatres

February 3 - Saindhav

Saindhav, a Telugu action thriller fronted by Venkatesh Daggubati, is set to have its digital premiere on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his Telugu debut with the film. He plays the role of gangster Vikas Malik. Saindhav stars Venkatesh in the role of Saindhav Koneru or SaiKo, who has left behind a shadowy past for his daughter, Gayathri.

Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah also round out the cast of the film, which released in theatres on January 13.

Where to watch - Prime Video

February 9 - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's film revolves around the life of Aryan, played by Shahid, who meets the perfect girl, Sifra (Kriti), in the US and falls in love with her only to discover later that she is a robot. This 'impossible love story' is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi and others.

The trailer and songs of the film have created quite a buzz on social media platforms. This movie is schedule for a release, leading to Valentine, on February 9, 2024.

Where to watch - In theatres

February 9 - Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil film starring megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film stars also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranthm Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiah. Lal Salaam's music is composed by AR Rahman.

Where to watch - In theatres

February 23 - Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi are awaiting the release of their upcoming film Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa. Helmed by Aditya Datt, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

It is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. Vidyut has also produced the film.

Where to watch - In theatres

February 23 - Article 370

Starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in prominent roles. It is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. In the action-packed political drama, Yami will be seen in an electrifying avatar of an intelligence agent.

Article 370 is a genre-defining film that marries action and politics in a never-before-seen manner, according to the makers.

Where to watch: In theatres