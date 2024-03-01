Aníkúlápó: Rise Of The Spectre OTT Release Date

The Nollywood web series is a continuation of the Netflix orignal movie "Anikulapo". It is based on the drama genre which is a highly awaited series. Aníkúlápó: Rise Of The Spectre first season of the web series is available on Netflix from March 1. Aníkúlápó highlights the concept of reincarnation.

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the spectre cast

The Nigerian epic Drama-based web series sets the stage for an immersive viewing experience that transcends cultures and borders. The series is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. The series not only showcases the unique storytelling of Nollywood but, also focuses on the growing influence of African cinema on the world stage. Talking about its cast, Kunle Remi who played the role of Saro is a leading actor.

Apart from that many other actors played very important roles, with names like Bimbo Ademoye, Taiwo Hassan, Sola Sobowale, Gabriel Afolayan, Owobo Ogunde, Lateef Adedimeji, Titi Kuti, etc.

The series showcases a diverse array of talent from the Nigerian entertainment industry. The cast of Aníkúlápó promises to deliver performances that create an impact on the audience and bring characters to life.

In the series, Bimbo Ademoye is an actress popular for Landlord (2023), Sham to Glam (2022), and Anikulapo (2022). She plays the role of Arolake whereas Sola Sobowale is also a popular actress well-known for King of Boys (2018), OMAMBALA, and Wedding Party (2016).

Plot

The series follows the journey of a traveler (Saro) who is in search of greener pastures and gets entangled in a web after he falls in love with the queen of the Oyo Empire. His death brings him to the land of the dead, where is suffers from the consequences of his actions and tries very hard for redemption before returning to the living land.