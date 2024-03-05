ARA San Juan - The Submarine That Disappeared OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Series

ARA San Juan will be aired on March 7, 2024. The series surrounds the events of a vanished submarine named ARA San Juan on November 15, 2017, along with its 44-member crew.

Where to Watch ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared

The documentary-based series will be premiered on Netflix. It also dropped the trailer of Ara San Juan in the previous month. The documentary shows how the incident left the country in shock after the vanishing of a submarine in 2017.

Plot

The Submarine That Disappeared focuses on the disappearance of the Argentine Navy Submarine. The series investigates the circumstances that led to the disappearance. It also focuses on search and rescue operations and the impact on the families of the 40 crew members. The documentary shed light on the truth behind the incident by exploring various events.

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared has eight-episodes. Across the eight episodes, the series explores the various events that have happened and focuses on interviews with family members and maritime experts.

The following series has not employed actors to portray real-life events. Instead, it features actual individuals who directly experienced the incident.

About the ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared

The Argentine submarine ARA San Juan vanished from the coast of the Argentina Navy while on a training exercise. The search lasted for 15 days but it wasn't found, after that, the Argentine Navy started searching for the submarine's wreck. It was the worst submarine disaster and the second was a peacetime naval disaster in Argentina.

On November 16, 2018, a submarine's wreck was found in the South Atlantic by the private company Ocean Infinity at a depth of 907 meters. The series was produced by Marcos Sacchetti and Nicolás Carreras.