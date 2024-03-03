Bachelor Party On OTT: All About Release Date, Platform, Plot & More

Kannada movie Bachelor Party will be streamed on March 4, 2024. The film upon its release on screens received a mixed reaction from the audience. The movie is approved with a certificate "U/A" via the central board of film certification, After the release of the movie the Bachelor Party stands out with a rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb.

Where to watch Bachelor Party movie

Bachelor Party movie will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on March 4. The film was written and directed by Abhijit Mahesh and produced by Rakshit Shetty. It stars Diganath, Achyuth Kumar and Yogesh in the lead roles. Initially, Rishabh Shetty was playing the leading role but he was replaced with Yogesh, due to the former's commitments to Kantara Chapter 1.

Plot & Cast

An unhappy guy is fed up of his demanding wife. He decides to attend a bachelor party with his friends and ends up in Bangkok. The film Bachelor Party comprises of a cast which includes Diganth as Santosh, Yogesh as Maddy, Achyuth Kumar as P.T. Master Ashwath Narayan, Balaji Manohar as Mahabala, Siri Ravikumar as Mahabala, Pawan Kumar as Lobo Griffin, Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Shobaraj as Sub Inspector, Vikas as T.V. Salesman, Shwetha Srinivas, Jayalakshmi Patil, Sudha Belawadi, Gaana Bhat, Jaby Koay in special appearance as himself, Nitin Krishnamurthy, Guruprasad, Abhijit Mahesh, Aindrita Rai and Shine Shetty as Ashok.

All About Bachelor Party Movie

The movie is produced by Rakshit Shetty and G.S. Gupta. Cinematography has been done by Arvind S. Kashyap, and edited by Abhishek M. Music composition has been done by Arjun Ramu. With an approximate budget of $723K, the Kannada movie generated a worldwide collection of $225K. The art director of the movie was Ulhas Hydoor, stunt choreography was done was Arjun Raj and costume design was done by Arundathi Anjanappa.