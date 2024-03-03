The Regime OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Kate Winslet-Starrer

The Regime is officially going to premiere on Sunday March 3, 2024, at 9 pm. Fans are eagerly waiting for the series to come out as Kate Winslet who is known for her versatile talent and enthralling performances is going to grace the small screen once again in the mini series.

Where and when to watch the Regime

The Regime will be screened at 9 pm (Eastern Time), exclusively on HBO. Although the series will be available to UK viewers starting in April on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, it will only be available to US viewers on HBO Max. Six episodes in all will be released on Sundays after the launch of the first episode of the regime.

The first episode, 'Memorial' will be streamed on Sunday, episode 2, 'The Founding', will be released on March 10, episode 3, 'The Heroes Banquet', will be released on March 17, episode 4 will be released on March 24, episode 5 will release on March 31, and episode 6 will be released on April 7.

Cast

The TV series ensembles pivotal actors who played important role in the series such as Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham, Guillaume Schoenaerts as Corporal European autocracy, Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Herbert Zubak, Martha Plimpton as Judith Holt, Andrea Riseborough as Agnes, Danny Webb as Mr Laskin, Hugh Grant as Edward Keplinger, Henry Goodman as Mr. Singer, Cosmo, David Bamber, Stanley Townsend, Rory Keenan, Kalr Markovics, Louie Mynett as Oskar (Agnes's son), Pippa Haywood as Susan (the Minister of Finance), etc.

All about the Regime

According to the reports, HBO announced the project in 2022 with director Stephen Frears and Frank Winslet, Kate Winslet and Tracey Seaward as executive producers. In April 2023, the title of the project was officially revealed to have changed from title 'The Palace' to 'The Regime'. The series is created by Will Tracy and the original language of the series is English. The executive producers of the series are Stephan Frears, Kate Winslet, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward and will Will Tracy, the regime is produced under SAF Films West, HBO entertainment.