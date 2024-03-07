Blown Away Season 4 Season OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Still From Blown Away Season 4 |

The OTT release of Blown Away Season 4 is scheduled for March 8, 2024. The teaser of the Canadian series was released in February. The teaser begins with all ten contestants, trying hard to make some of the most creative and fascinating glass pieces as they compete with each other in various sculpturing challenges to showcase their talent and creativity to win a $60,000 grand prize.

Where to watch Blown Away Season 4

Blown Away Season 4 will be premiered on Netflix. Subscribers of the platform can watch the series after it is released. The new season focuses on ten professional glassblowers' face off to create bizarre things in the hope of getting the cash prize.

BLOWN AWAY has been renewed for a season 4.



It debuts in early March 2024.

Cast

The series makers have already announced the names of all the episodes of season 4. Netflix has shared the names of contestants which are as follows: Gemma Hollister, Arthur Wilson, Hayden MacRae, Jonathan Capps, Karen Willenbrink Johnsen, Leana Quade, Morgan Peterson, Robert Burch, Ryan Blythe and Ryan Thompson.

Plot

Season 4 of the reality show has 10 episodes like the previous season. In North America, the glass artisans operate in furnaces that are heated to a temperature of 2000 degrees to transform lime, and soda into molten glass. Season 4 will combine elements of creativity, and art to win the big prize money.

All about Blown Away series

The first season of Blown Away was released on July 12, 2019, and season 2 was released in January 2021 whereas season 3 was aired in July 2022 on Netflix. The TV series was produced by Ron Carroll, Amy Hosking, Donna Luke, Mike Bickerton, Brett Ashley, Caitlin Dosa, Zoe Kazakos, Jacqui Skeete, Topher McFarlane, Gina Lomas, Greg Floyd and Ajeeth Parkal under Marble Media Production company. Blown Away was written by Ron Carroll and Amy Hosking.