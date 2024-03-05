Rani: The Real Story On OTT: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Platform & Cast

Rani: The Real Story, the family-based drama film, is set to be streamed on March 7, 2024. It was released in cinemas in September 2023, where it received a mixed response. Now the movie is finally going to premiere on the digital platform.

Where to Watch Rani: The Real Story

Director Shankar Ramakrishna announced on Tuesday that the film would start streaming on Manorma Max from March 7 onwards. He wrote, "On Manorma Max March 7th Rani: The Real Story on Home Screens." Along with his post, the director also shared several posters from the film.

Manorma Max is the first Malayalam-only OTT that offers the latest movies, web series, TV shows, and news.

Plot

Rani: The Real Story is written by Shankar Ramakrishnan. The story revolves around the life of a maid whose life takes an unexpected turn after she is accused of the mysterious murder of a political figure, Dharmarajan.

Production and Cast

Rani: The Real Story is a Malayalam film that is written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Shankar Ramakrishnan and Vinod Menon produced the drama thriller-based genre under their banner, Magic Tail Works Production House, with Jimmy Jacob of June Ventures serving as co-producer.

Cast

Rani: The Real Story stars some amazing cast such as Guru Somasundaram, Indrans, Ashwin Gopinath, Ashwath Lal, Bhavana, Niyathi Kadambi, Maala Parvathy, Anumol, Urvashi, Honey Rose, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Ambi Neenasam, Ramu Mangalapalli, and Athira Sreekumar, among others.

All About Rani: The Real Story

Rani: The Real Story was edited by Appu N. Bhattathiri and music has been composed by Jonathan Bruce and Mena Melath. The movie was produced under Magictail Works Productions June Ventures and cinematography was done by Vinayak Gopal.