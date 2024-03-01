Blood & Water OTT Release Date

Season 4 of Blood & water is streaming on Netflix from March 1. The series premiered in 2020 only and it has gained so much popularity. Talking about previous seasons, Season 1 and 3 only have six episodes, but Season 2 has seven episodes. The total episode for season 4 is unknown at the moment.

Blood and Water Cast and Story

The story revolves around the teenage challenge and sibling competition of two long-lost half-sisters, Fikile Bhele and Puleng Khumalo played by Khosi Ngema and Ama Qamata. The series follows two sisters separated at birth when one sister is abducted by human trafficking.

When she learns that her lost sister Puleng, played by Ama Qamata, might be attending, she transfers to a prestigious boarding school in Cape Town. Puleng discovers many secrets kept by her family and friends while investigating her sibling.

All about Blood & Water

The first season of the series was released on May 20, 2020 and consisted of 6 episodes, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, which was released on September 24, 2021, whereas a third season was announced in April 2022 and premiered on November 25, 2022. Continuing that, a fourth season was announced by Netflix.

About Blood and Water's popularity the series director Dorothy Ghettuba once said, seasons 1 and 2 were very popular not only locally but across the world and because of that we are currently in production for Blood & Water 3 in Cape Town.

She further added, "Our brand is to say that African stories are great, they can be produced here and watched across the world, that's what we determined to do".

Blood & Water won Best TV Drama at the South African Film and Television Awards as well as awards for sound design and cinematography.

The Series is Produced by Ngoasheng, Daryne Joshua, Travis Taute, Simon Beesley, Benjamin Overmeyer and Bradley Joshua under Gabmit Films. Cinematography has been done by Zenn Van Zyl.