 Supersex On OTT: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Plot & Cast
Supersex is a series based on the life of global porn star Rocco Siffredi. The series promised to deliver an emotional touch that you definitely would not want to miss.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
The first episode of Supersex will be premiered on March 6, 2024. The series introduces an Italian pornstar (Rocco Siffredi). He is famously known as 'Italian Stallion' who is considered the most known pornstar in the world.

Where to watch Supersex

The real story-based series Supersex will released on Netflix. It will be showcasing the life of Rocco Siffredi. The series focuses on porn star Rocco Tano and his transformation. An ordinary individual from Ortona faced lots of challenges to establish himself in the industry.

Cast of Supersex

The Italian biographical drama stars Alessandro Borghi as Rocco Siffredi in the main role. Supersex also stars Adriano Giannini, Jasmine Trinca, Saul Nanni, Gaia Messerklinger, Linda Hardy, Giulio Greco, David Kammenos, Helena Antonio, Eva Cela, Vincenzo Nemolato, Enrico Borello, Florence Guérin, Joelle Helary, Jade Pedri, Linda Hardy and Linda Caridi among others.

Trailer

The trailer first shows dark pasts from Rocco Siffredi's life and some on-screen performances from the industry. Supersex will revolve around Rocco's origin, family, relationship and set of conditions that led a simple guy to enter the porn industry.

About Supersex

The Italian series was produced under the Apartment Pictures Groenlandia and it first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival which was in February month. Supersex has 7 episodes which are written and directed by Francesca Manieri.

The series begins with Rocco's journey from Ortona to Paris, Rome and then Los Angeles, where he met with U.S. porn stars John Leslie and producer John Stagliano.

The direction part of the series has been done by Francesco Carrozzini, Francesca Mazzoleni and Matteo Rovere and the screenplay has been done by Francesca Manieri.

