Queen On OTT: All About Release Date, Plot, Platform & More

The documentary series Queen will be aired on National Geography in the USA, on March 4, 2024, following which the series will be available on the OTT platform from March 5, 2024.

The series is based on six women who protect their families and fight against everything to keep them safe. 'Queen' will have seven episodes and each episode of this documentary will be unique in its way.

Queen OTT Platform

Queen will be released on Disney+, Hulu and National Geographic platforms. The documentary will be available in 43 languages and aired in 172 countries across the globe. It took approximately 300 days to film the series.

Plot

Queen word itself is a very dominant and powerful word, it contains many things in it. Queen follows the female leaders from the animal kingdom across the globe.

The series will feature six powerful women (sisters) who are gentle when it comes to serving justice to the people however the series also highlights how they become protectors for their families.

Names of all seven episodes have been announced such as African Queens ( Episode 1), Rainforest Queens (Episode 2), Tiny Jungle Queens (Episode 3), Savanna Queens ( Episode 4), Mountain Queens (Episode 5), Coastal Queens (Episode 6) and Behind the Queens is Episode number 7.

All About the Queen documentary

Queen is written by Chloe Sarosh and directed by Justine Evans. The documentary will be released in many languages and viewers can watch it in 43 languages. The series was produced by Vanessa Berlowitz who is also the CEO of Wildstar Films. The documentary was produced under the head of Wildstar Films production house.

Angela Bassett (Queen of Wakanda) who is an award-winning actress. She will be narrating the series.