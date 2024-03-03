Argylle On OTT: Complete Details About Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

Argylle is a spy action-based film that will start streaming on March 5, 2024, online. The movie was released in theatres on February 2, 2024. The English language-based film has been released in theaters and is now scheduled to be streamed on OTT Platform. The film also has been dubbed in Hindi Language.

Where to watch Argylle Movie

The movie premiered at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on January 24, 2024. Talking about the movie's OTT platform release, it will be streamed on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video from March 5, 2024. The movie is made with a budget of $200 million while the box office collection is $88.5 million so far.

Cast & Crew of Argylle

The film Argylle has an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavil as Argylle, Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, Bryan Lee Cranston as Elly Conway, Sam Rockwell as Aiden, Catherine O'Hara as Ruth Coway (Elly's mother), Louis Patridge as young Argylle, Chip as Alfie (Elly's cat), Samuel L. Jackson as Alfie, John Cena as Wyatt, Dua Lipa as LaGrange, Ariana DeBose as Keira, Rob Delaney as Deputy Director Powell and Jing Lusi as the love interest of Argylle.

Plot

Argylle is a 2024 spy action film directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn and written by Kason Fuchs. The plot revolves around an introverted Spy Novelist Elly Conway, who writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who's on a mission however the line between fiction and reality begin to fade away when the plots of her books start to reflect the secret actions of real-spy organizations.

All about Argylle

Argylle was announced in June 2021 with Matthew Vaughn attached to direct and produce for Marc Studios. Apple TV+ bought the rights to the film for $200 million in August 2021. The movie is produced by Jason Fuchs, David Reid, Adam Bohling and Matthew Vaughn under Apple Original Films, Cloudy Productions and Marv Studious. The cinematography has been done by George Richmond and the film has been edited by Col Goudie, Tom Harrison-Read and Lee Smith. Music has been composed by Lorne Balfe.