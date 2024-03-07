 Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo is a Bengali-based film directed by Dhrubo Banerjee. The movie will soon be released on OTT platform.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo will be premiered online on March 8, 2024. The film is a 2023 Bengali comedy based on Rajkumar Maitra's cartoon character.

Read Also
Maharani Season 3 On OTT: All About Release Date, Platform & Cast
article-image

Where to watch Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo

The Netflix series Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo film will be aired on March 8, 2024. The director promises its audience immense laughter with drama and playful dialogues. There was a curiosity to know who would play the role of Bogla Mama (character), and it was then that Kharaj Mukherjee's name was announced.

He stated that Bogla Mama has always been a part of our literature but it got lost with time. Kharaj Mukherjee further said that he played many characters in various movies but it was very surprising that the producer thought of him to play the role of Bogla Mama.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Plot

The film focuses on Boglacharan Bhattacharya (Bogla Mama) a middle-aged and funny man who is famous in the entire town for his humour but things get out of control when he is asked by a local don to stage a play in a drama competition.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Cast

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo film stars some renowned actors and actresses such as Kharaj Mukherjee as Bogla Mama, Riddhi Sen as Kebu, Jeet Sundor as Dhonu, Sudip Dhara as Shadan, Mithun Gupta as Naru, Ujan Chatterjee as Tridib, Reshmi Sen as Sarama, Biswanath Basu as Choto Kaka, Ditipriya Roy as Madhuja, Kaushik Sen as Mejo Kaka, Rajatava Dutta as Felu Acharya and Aparjita Adhya as Krishna.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

All about the movie

The film has been written by Sreejib. It is produced by Mahendra Soni, Jyoti Deshpande and Shrikant Mohta under SVF and Jio Studios Production Company. Bogla Mama has been edited by Sanglap Bhowmik and the music was composed by Indraadip Dasgupta whereas the cinematography of the film was done by Soumik Haldar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Expensive Things: From Houses In Bandra, Juhu To Private Island In Sri...

Jacqueline Fernandez's Most Expensive Things: From Houses In Bandra, Juhu To Private Island In Sri...

Kajal Aggarwal Irked By Man Who Put His Hand Around Her Waist At Hyderabad Event; Video Goes Viral

Kajal Aggarwal Irked By Man Who Put His Hand Around Her Waist At Hyderabad Event; Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar...' BJP MP Hema Malini Cheers Ahead Of Shiv-Durga...

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati; See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati; See Photos