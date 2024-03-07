Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo will be premiered online on March 8, 2024. The film is a 2023 Bengali comedy based on Rajkumar Maitra's cartoon character.

Where to watch Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo

The Netflix series Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo film will be aired on March 8, 2024. The director promises its audience immense laughter with drama and playful dialogues. There was a curiosity to know who would play the role of Bogla Mama (character), and it was then that Kharaj Mukherjee's name was announced.

He stated that Bogla Mama has always been a part of our literature but it got lost with time. Kharaj Mukherjee further said that he played many characters in various movies but it was very surprising that the producer thought of him to play the role of Bogla Mama.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Plot

The film focuses on Boglacharan Bhattacharya (Bogla Mama) a middle-aged and funny man who is famous in the entire town for his humour but things get out of control when he is asked by a local don to stage a play in a drama competition.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

Cast

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo film stars some renowned actors and actresses such as Kharaj Mukherjee as Bogla Mama, Riddhi Sen as Kebu, Jeet Sundor as Dhonu, Sudip Dhara as Shadan, Mithun Gupta as Naru, Ujan Chatterjee as Tridib, Reshmi Sen as Sarama, Biswanath Basu as Choto Kaka, Ditipriya Roy as Madhuja, Kaushik Sen as Mejo Kaka, Rajatava Dutta as Felu Acharya and Aparjita Adhya as Krishna.

Still From Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo |

All about the movie

The film has been written by Sreejib. It is produced by Mahendra Soni, Jyoti Deshpande and Shrikant Mohta under SVF and Jio Studios Production Company. Bogla Mama has been edited by Sanglap Bhowmik and the music was composed by Indraadip Dasgupta whereas the cinematography of the film was done by Soumik Haldar.