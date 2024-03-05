Maharani Season 3 On OTT: All About Release Date, Platform & Cast

Maharani season 3 will be aired on March 7, 2024. It will be streamed on OTT on the day before Women's Day. The latest season will be about Bihar being consumed by the trade of harmful liquor, and Rani getting out of bars to serve justice.

Where to watch Maharani Season 3

Maharani season 3 will be aired on Sonyliv. The platform has also shared the trailer of Maharani season 3 with the caption "Bandook kamjor log chalate hai, samajdaar log dimag!" Watch Rani's revenge unfold in Maharani 3. The trailer is out now! #MaharaniS3 streaming from March 7 on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV".

Plot

In season 2, Rani (CM of Bihar) gets imprisonment in the accusation of her husband's death. Season 3 might start with Rani coming out of jail and deciding to seek revenge. Maharani is a 2021 Hindi language drama series created by Subhash Kapoor.

The political drama is based on a fictional story, where Rani Bharti is a housewife and the wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema. All she cared about was her house and her husband but after her husband resigned from the CM post, her life took a turn and she ends up in the world of politics.

All about Maharani Series

The fictional political series has been written by Nandan Singh and Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma (Season 1). Talking about season 3, Rani finds herself imprisoned for three years and Navin Kumar grabs the CM seat.

The show was produced by Dimple Kharbanda and Naren Kumar under Kangra Talkies. Maharani was edited by Kunal Walve and cinematography was done by Anup Singh. Apart from that, music was composed by Rohit Sharma.

Cast

Maharani season 3 cast includes Huma Qureshi, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Sohum Shah, Anuja Sathe, Arnav Singh, Amit Sial, Sukumar Tudu and Inaamulhaq.