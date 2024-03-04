The Program - Cons, Cults And Kidnapping On OTT: Full Details About Release Date, Platform & Plot

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping will be released on March 5, 2024. The series has one season consisting of three episodes. It will streamed on the Netflix OTT platform. The documentary series is based on real stories. It focuses the school's darkest side and how it influences their lives.

Plot and Production

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping is a crime-based genre documentary series based on true events. The 3 episodes limited series follows the series director Katherine Kubler who attended The Academy at Ivy Ridge in Ogdensburg (New York) and her former classmates. as they reutn their old campus.

The students were sent to the Academy to be disciplined but they faced horrific incidents.

Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping are produced by Diane Becker, Rachel Libert, Melanie Miller, Brain Knappenberger, Ann Rogers and Brooke Workneh under Fishbowl Films.

All about the documentary

All three-episodes of the series Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping are 60 minutes long. The academy at Lvy Ridge claimed to use remedies and recreational activities to help troubled students. Instead, they (teens) suffered from mental and physical abuse in a program.

The cinematography of all three episodes is done by Peter Castagnetti and edited by R. Brett Thomas and Sammy Smart. Sound effects have been done by Eric Gillingham and James Parnell whereas visual effects of all three episodes have been done by Allison Brownmoore (Design Animation Director).

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping will head your way on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.