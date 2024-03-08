 Merry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMerry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film

Merry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film

If you missed Merry Christmas in the cinema, don't worry. It's coming to your home soon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Still Image From Merry Christmas |

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and others, is a romantic thriller streamed on an OTT platform March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day. 

Where to watch Merry Christmas

Streaming platform Netflix announced the movie's release date and shared a clip of the movie on Instagram. Along with the video, they wrote, "This year, Christmas has come early, and it's time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!"

The movie released on Netflix India on March 8.

Read Also
Breathe Release Date OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Plot

The movie was released in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film's original release date was December 23, 2022, but production issues caused a delay.

The story of Merry Christmas revolves around Vijay as Albert, who comes to Mumbai and, on Christmas Eve, he unexpectedly meets Maria (Katrina) and her daughter. But everything changes when a dead body is found in her apartment.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar To Re-enter The Show? Here’s All You Need To Know
article-image
Still Image From Merry Christmas

Still Image From Merry Christmas |

Cast

Merry Christmas storyline is supported by a cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Tinnu Raaj Ananda. The same roles are portrayed by Rajesh Williams, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, and Kevin Jay Babu in the Tamil version of the film. 

All About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is a 2024 Indian mystery thriller film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was filmed in Hindi and Tamil. It is produced by Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray Kewal Garg, and Jaya Taurani under Matchbox Pictures and Tip Films production house.

The Hindi version of the film was written by Sriram Raghavan, Arjit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey. In contrast, the Tamil version of the movie was written by Pratheep Kumar S, Abdul Jabbar, Prasanna Bala Natarajan, and Lata Karthikeyan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Merry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film

Merry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film

VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's THIS Thought-Provoking Answer Made Her Win Miss World 2000

VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's THIS Thought-Provoking Answer Made Her Win Miss World 2000

Actor Ajith Kumar Hospitalised For Nerve Swelling Treatment In Chennai, Spokesperson Shares Health...

Actor Ajith Kumar Hospitalised For Nerve Swelling Treatment In Chennai, Spokesperson Shares Health...

Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessings At Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Ahead Of Yodha Release; Watch Video...

Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessings At Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Ahead Of Yodha Release; Watch Video...

FULL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Punches, Kicks YouTuber After Latter Targets His Videos Of Hugging Munawar...

FULL VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Punches, Kicks YouTuber After Latter Targets His Videos Of Hugging Munawar...