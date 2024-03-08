Merry Christmas On OTT: Date, Plot, Platform, Cast & All You Need To Know About The Film

Still Image From Merry Christmas |

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and others, is a romantic thriller streamed on an OTT platform March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Where to watch Merry Christmas

Streaming platform Netflix announced the movie's release date and shared a clip of the movie on Instagram. Along with the video, they wrote, "This year, Christmas has come early, and it's time to unwrap the best gift ever!! Merry Christmas is coming tomorrow, only on Netflix!"

The movie released on Netflix India on March 8.

Plot

The movie was released in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film's original release date was December 23, 2022, but production issues caused a delay.

The story of Merry Christmas revolves around Vijay as Albert, who comes to Mumbai and, on Christmas Eve, he unexpectedly meets Maria (Katrina) and her daughter. But everything changes when a dead body is found in her apartment.

Cast

Merry Christmas storyline is supported by a cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Tinnu Raaj Ananda. The same roles are portrayed by Rajesh Williams, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, and Kevin Jay Babu in the Tamil version of the film.

All About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is a 2024 Indian mystery thriller film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie was filmed in Hindi and Tamil. It is produced by Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray Kewal Garg, and Jaya Taurani under Matchbox Pictures and Tip Films production house.