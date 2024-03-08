 Breathe Release Date OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
The thriller series Breathe is going to be premiered on the OTT platform after its theatrical release.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Still Image From Breathe

The Telugu film Breathe will be aired on OTT on March 8, 2024. Another grandson of Telugu superstar NTR is set to debut in the acting field after NTR, Kalyan Ram, and the late Taraka Ratna. Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, son of Nandamuri Jaya Krishna, is ready to show his talent to his fans in Breathe.

Where to watch Breathe

Aha has acquired the digital rights to stream Breathe. The suspense thriller was released in theatres in December last year, but it was a complete failure at the box office.

Plot

The movie shows a guy who makes an effort to stop the killer from carrying out the murder attempt on the state's Chief Minister, who collapses unexpectedly during a routine game of golf. It revolves around Abhi and his efforts to save the state's chief minister. The movie was released in multiple languages: Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Cast

Breathe has many notable actors, including Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, Jonas David, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Keshav Deepak, Vennela Kishore, Madhu Narayan, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Sanjay Rath, Srs Prasad, Sahasra Reddy, Aishani Shetty, and Vaidika Senjaliya. The trailer shows a man who is a doctor by profession but acts like a patient while dealing with a scam.

All about the Movie

Bonthala Nageswar Reddy edited Breathe, while Rakesh Hosamani edited the camera part. Mark K. Robin composed the music, and Krishna Kanth was the sole lyricist for the album. Nikhil Raj did the choreography, and it was directed by Bhaskar Mudavath. Aditya Music acquired the audio rights.

