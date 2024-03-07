Badi Heroine Banti Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform & Cast

ABadi Heroine Banti Hai season 2 will be premiered on March 8, 2024. The series promises a romantic adventure with lots of drama which you definitely would love to see.

Where to watch season 2 of Badi Heroine Banti Hai

Season 2 of Badi Heroine Banti Hai will be released on Amazon MiniTV. It can be viewed on Amazon miniTV application on mobile phones for free. It can also be watched on Fire TV.

Plot and Episodes

The trailer reveals a glimpse of Kajal Bakshi (Prerna Lisa) who is highly ambitious and attracted to the world of fashion, getting fired on her first day at work. She then crosses paths with Advait (Rajrrv Siddhartha), the CEO of a fashion house. Here, the love story of Kajal begins. There are a total of 10 episodes in the upcoming season.

The makers have already announced the name of each episode, which are as follows: Silly-Sila (Episode 1), Tu Joothi Main Berozgaar (Episode 2), Killer Ho Naa Ho (Episode 3), Maine Attack Kiya (Episode 4), Will Chahta Hai (Episode 5), Kuch Toh Troll Kahenge (Episode 6), Pyaar Ishq Aur Paps (Episode 7), Ek Vivaah Kaisa Bhi (Episode 8), Yeh Raaste Hai Mask Ke (Episode 9) and Kaafi Kuch Hota Hai (Episode 10).

Cast

The cast of season 2 includes Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, Lisa Prerna, Prernma Lisa and Utkarsh Kohliin. The Hindi-based series has been created and written by Gul Khan, directed by Afzal Sayyed and has been produced under Gen K Studios.