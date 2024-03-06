 Thomas & Friends Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About, Plot, Cast & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThomas & Friends Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About, Plot, Cast & More

Thomas & Friends Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About, Plot, Cast & More

Thomas and Friends is an animation genre series that follows the adventure of Thomas (Blue tank engine) who lives on the island of Sodor.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image

The season 3 of Thomas and Friends will be aired on March 7, 2024. It is set to captivate the audience again and promises to give more thrills, emotional touch, mysteries, tensions and unforgettable moments.

Read Also
The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More
article-image

Where to watch Thomas and Friends Season 3

The children-based animated series is set to make an exciting return. Mark your calendars as season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.

Plot and Episodes

The Island of Sodor is home to the charming adventures of a train named Thomas and his friends. Season 3 of the series consists of 26 Episodes which are as follows, A Scarf For Percy (Episode 1), Percy's Promise (Episode 2), Time For Trouble (Episode 3), Gordon and the Famous Visitor (Episode 4), Donald's Duck

(Episode 5), Thomas Gets Bumped (Episode 6), Thomas, Percy And The Dragon (Episode 7), Diesel Does It Again (Episode 8), Henry's Forest (Episode 9), The Trouble With Mud (Episode 10), No Joke For James

(Episode 11), Thomas, Percy and The Mail Train (Episode 12), Trust Thomas (Episode 13), Mavis

(Episode 14), Toby's Tightrope (Episode 15), Edward, Trevor And The Really Useful Party (Episode16), James Goes Buzz Buzz (Episode 17), All At Sea (Episode 18), One Good Turn (Episode 19), Tender Engines (Episode 20), Escape (Episode 21), Oliver Owns Up (Episode 22), Bulgy (Episode 23), Heroes (Episode 24) and Episode 25 which is Percy, James and the Fruitful Day.

Read Also
Rani: The Real Story On OTT: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Platform & Cast
article-image

All About Thomas and Friends Season 3

Thomas and Friends season 3 is a TV series that was released between 1991 and 1992. All episodes of the third season was narrated by Michael Angellis.

Thomas and Friends cast includes Kery Shale, Keith Wickham, Michael Angells and Ben Small. The series has been directed by Greg Tiernan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thomas & Friends Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About, Plot, Cast & More

Thomas & Friends Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About, Plot, Cast & More

'Can I Cut The Umbilical Cord?': Ananya Panday Asks Pregnant Cousin Alanna To 'Pull Out' Her Own...

'Can I Cut The Umbilical Cord?': Ananya Panday Asks Pregnant Cousin Alanna To 'Pull Out' Her Own...

Anupam Kher Birthday: Here's How The Actor Stays Fit At The Age Of 69

Anupam Kher Birthday: Here's How The Actor Stays Fit At The Age Of 69

Karan Johar Drops Emotional Video, Congratulates Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant After Skipping...

Karan Johar Drops Emotional Video, Congratulates Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant After Skipping...

Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'

Amit Shah Meets Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Unveils Her Photobiography 'Best of Asha'