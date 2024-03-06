 The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More

The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More

The Gentlemen is an action comedy series directed by Guy Ritchie

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
article-image

The Gentlemen is scheduled to release on March 7, 2024. Guy Ritchie who made the 2019 film, is back with a spin-off with a similar title. The new series will have a total of eight episodes.

Where to Watch The Gentlemen

At its premiere in 2019, The Gentlemen received good reviews. The movie revolves around a guy (Mickey Pearson), who sells marijuana. Fans around the world are waiting for a captivating blend of comedy and crime to be released on digital platforms. The movie was premiered at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema.

The series is all set to stream on Netflix.

Read Also
Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's...
article-image

Plot of The Gentlemen

The trailer shows how a guy named Eddie Horniman's life turned upside down after he finds a secret and how he is unprepared for the realities of inheriting his father's 15,000-acre estate.

Cast of The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen director Ritchie, who is known for his earlier movies like, Charlie Matthew Hunnam starter King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Lock, Stock, Two Smoking Barrels and live-action Aladdin, has returned with a captivating series.

The cast includes personalities like Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Eddie Horniman, Max Beesley, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins and Dar Salim.

All about The Gentleman

The Gentleman was created and produced by Matthew Read and Guy Ritchie. Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV are the executive producers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple In Tirupati With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya & Orry On Her...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing...

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Can You Guess Who Is Arjun Rampal In This Viral Throwback Photo?

Comeback Mubarak! OTT Platforms Give Fresh Lease Of Life To Forgotten Stars

Comeback Mubarak! OTT Platforms Give Fresh Lease Of Life To Forgotten Stars

The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More

The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More