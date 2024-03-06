The Gentlemen OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Platform, Cast & More

The Gentlemen is scheduled to release on March 7, 2024. Guy Ritchie who made the 2019 film, is back with a spin-off with a similar title. The new series will have a total of eight episodes.

Where to Watch The Gentlemen

At its premiere in 2019, The Gentlemen received good reviews. The movie revolves around a guy (Mickey Pearson), who sells marijuana. Fans around the world are waiting for a captivating blend of comedy and crime to be released on digital platforms. The movie was premiered at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema.

The series is all set to stream on Netflix.

Plot of The Gentlemen

The trailer shows how a guy named Eddie Horniman's life turned upside down after he finds a secret and how he is unprepared for the realities of inheriting his father's 15,000-acre estate.

“Theo, mate, this is good, innit?” 😌



New interview: Theo James on The Gentlemen’s high society, aristocracy, the criminal underworld, Guy Ritchie, & Vinnie Jones



📸Townsville Bulletin pic.twitter.com/ZwVYV5JtsI — Theo James Updates (@LeftKidney4Theo) March 3, 2024

Cast of The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen director Ritchie, who is known for his earlier movies like, Charlie Matthew Hunnam starter King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Lock, Stock, Two Smoking Barrels and live-action Aladdin, has returned with a captivating series.

The cast includes personalities like Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Eddie Horniman, Max Beesley, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins and Dar Salim.

All about The Gentleman

The Gentleman was created and produced by Matthew Read and Guy Ritchie. Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV are the executive producers.