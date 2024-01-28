 Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's Annapoorani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnimal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's Annapoorani

Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's Annapoorani

Animal was criticised for being laced with sexism and glorified misogyny

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
A still from the movie Animal |

One of the highest grossing films of 2023, Animal, has finally released on OTT for viewers to steam online, and along with that, it has also brought back the debate that it had sparked after its theatrical release -- that it is laced with sexism and glorified misogyny, along with other vices.

Animal was dropped by the makers on Netflix on January 26, post which, several people who had watched the film in theatres, as well as those who watched it online, slammed the film and the makers, and demanded that it be taken down from the OTT platform.

A user tweeted, "I’m an Indian Hindu woman disturbed by the movie Animal which shows an Indian man having affairs outside marriage. Cultural heritage what makes India & this movie disturbs the “one man one wife” concept of this country. Plz take action," and within no time, it went viral on the microblogging platform X (formerly, Twitter).

People also compared it to the removal of Nayanthara's film Annapoorani from the platform, after it was accused of hurting religious sentiments.

Read Also
Taapsee Pannu Says Audience Shouldn't Get 'Influenced' By Films Like Animal: 'People Should Have...
article-image

"Remove annapoorani @NetflixIndia but promotes Misogyny and hatred. And you ma'am @NayantharaU have apologized to these vadakans. Shame on Netflix," another user tweeted.

"@netflix please remove Hindi movie ANIMAL from Netflix, it reflects gore violence and abuse against women, this isn’t called entertainment," another wrote.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in key roles. The film saw Bobby Deol playing the antagonist Abrar, and he broke the internet despite his limited screentime.

Read Also
Nayanthara Apologises Post Annapoorani Controversy: 'Never Intended To Hurt Anyone's Sentiments'
article-image

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was criticised and bashed for the storyline and the protagonist. However, the makers stuck by their statement that the film was not made with the intention to influence reality and that it did not endorse toxic masculinity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's...

Animal OTT Release Reignites Debate, Netizens Demand It's Removal From Netflix Like Nayanthara's...

Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark...

Fighter Box Office Day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark...

Manisha Rani Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Shares Health Update (WATCH)

Manisha Rani Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Shares Health Update (WATCH)

Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Succumbs To Cancer At 65

Bengali Actress Sreela Majumdar Succumbs To Cancer At 65

Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert

Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Others Party Hard Post Lollapalooza Concert