 Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Gangs of Ghaziabad, Wraps Up Shoot; See First Look Poster
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Gangs of Ghaziabad, Wraps Up Shoot; See First Look Poster

Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Gangs of Ghaziabad, Wraps Up Shoot; See First Look Poster

The web series explores themes of power, loyalty, and redemption from the underworld of 1990s Uttar Pradesh

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood superstar Shatrughan Sinha, who was last seen on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, is making his web series debut with Gangs of Ghaziabad, and he has completed shooting for the same.

The series is set against the backdrop of small towns and rural landscapes and explores themes of power, loyalty, and redemption from the underworld of 1990s Western Uttar Pradesh.

The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone, Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati and Pragati Sharma.

The series is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary, who has previously worked as assistant director on projects like 'LOC Kargil' and also co-directed 'Paltan'. The makers have also roped in Julius Packiam for background score, who has worked on big hits like 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3'.

The project is put together by Vinay Kumar who has teamed up with 'Highway' actor Pradeep Nagar who doubles up as producer under their banner of Suman Talkies. Vinay and Pradeep, in a joint statement, said, "We aim to delve into the gritty realities of the 1990s, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, and redemption against the backdrop of an India of a different time. Our goal is to give audiences a peek into that world with authentic storytelling that reflects the complexities of human nature and the harsh realities of life in the heartland."

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha Reflects On Her Bollywood Journey: 'Never Visited Dad Shatrughan's Sets As A Child,...
article-image

"It was a joy working together with this bunch of talented actors especially Shatrughan Saab for whom this will be a much awaited comeback. He is such an icon who is an acting institution in himself. We've all emerged richer from this experience of sharing a set with him," they added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Sex Tape Existed': BB Contestant Sofia Hayat Shares Bedroom Video Of Man Who Threw Her In Dubai...

'No Sex Tape Existed': BB Contestant Sofia Hayat Shares Bedroom Video Of Man Who Threw Her In Dubai...

Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Durrani CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage With Somi Khan: 'Dated For 7 Months,...

Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Durrani CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage With Somi Khan: 'Dated For 7 Months,...

Viral Video: Aamir Khan Smokes Pipe During Instagram Live, REACTS As Fan Says 'Stop Taking Drugs'

Viral Video: Aamir Khan Smokes Pipe During Instagram Live, REACTS As Fan Says 'Stop Taking Drugs'

Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Gangs of Ghaziabad, Wraps Up Shoot; See First Look Poster

Shatrughan Sinha To Make OTT Debut With Gangs of Ghaziabad, Wraps Up Shoot; See First Look Poster

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani Shoot Song In Italy Ahead Of Film's May Release

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Disha Patani Shoot Song In Italy Ahead Of Film's May Release