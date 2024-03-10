Jesus Revolution OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From Jesus Revolution |

Jesus Revolution film is an upcoming movie based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book with the same title. It will be released on OTT on March 12, 2024. The film revolves around Greg's early life as he gets involved in the "Jesus movement".

Where to watch Jesus Revolution

The historical drama Jesus Revolution will be premiered on Netflix. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both Peacock and The Roku Channel, that will allow the streaming services to host their films.

Plot

The film tells the story of how Greg and his wife Cathe came to be indulged in the Jesus Movement as teenagers. Jesus Revolution circles Greg's life, as a child; he was raised by a single mother and migrated from one place to another across the United States. At the age of 17, he became a devout Christian. As the Jesus movement began to spread in Southern California, he met Lonnie Frisbee. Greg's responsibilities became larger as he gained more experience.

All About The Movie

Lionsgate Movies released the official trailer on October 21, 2022. The movie was released in theatres on February 22, 2023. Jesus Revolution was directed by Jon Erwin. The original language of the film is English and the duration of the film is 2 hours. The film received mixed reactions from the critics after its theatrical release and grossed $54 million worldwide whereas the film was made with a budget of $15 million.

Cast

The film was produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin, Daryl Lefever, Josh Walsh, Bekah Hubbell, Katelyn Botsch and Jerilyn Esquiberl. Jesus Revolution cast includes Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kelsey Grammer and Anna Grace Barlow. The cinematography was done by Akis Konstantakopoulos.