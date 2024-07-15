'Trying To Copy Uorfi Javed': Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED For Wearing Black & White Gown At Ulajh Trailer Launch | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor is back to work! The actress, who recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, was spotted on Monday, July 15, as she arrived at the trailer launch for her upcoming film, Ulajh.

For the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Janhvi wore a white bodycon gown from luxury brand Balmain. The outfit also featured a black corset over it and a slit in between. However, the actress was trolled by netizens; several users also claimed that she was trying to copy Uorfi Javed.

A user commented, "Better things to dream.. but why she is trying to copy @kimkardashian and @urf7i can she not be herself?? Always loaded with fillers."

While another comment read, "Why is she promoting Urfi…. And why is she sweeping the whole Mumbai…. Feeling sad looking at the bottom…. She should know that she is not walking in a red carpet. Dresses that are meant for red carpet and dresses that are for Mumbai rainy season with wet roads and streets and etc etc."

A third comment read, "Ye to urfi Javed vala dress copy Kiya hai."

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 2, 2024, in cinemas.