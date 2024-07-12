Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya For FIRST Time At Anand Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is touted as one of the biggest events the country will witness. The couple will be tying the knot today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities and other guests have begun arriving at the venue for the wedding.

Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance with her boyfriend 'Shikhu' Shikhar Pahariya. It marked the first time the couple posed together for the paparazzi, confirming their relationship.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushil Kumar Shinde.