VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Feeds BF Shikhar Pahariya At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party, Fans Say 'Get Married Already'

Janhvi Kapoor, recently seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, jetted off a few days ago for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party in Europe.

A new video making the rounds on social media shows Janhvi Kapoor, being a dotting girlfriend and feeding food to her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Italy. At the same time, Oprah singer Andrea Bocelli was heard performing in the background. Makeup artist Meera Sakhrani originally shared the video on her Instagram story.

Check out the video:

Soon after video went viral, fans couldn't stop admiring the couple. A user in the comments section wrote, "Get married already." While another said, "She is so cute." A third comment read, "I think they’ll get married soon." Added another comment, "They definitely look very much into each other."

While another photo shows Janhvi and Shikhar posing with their close friends in Italy.

Take a look at it:

Recently, Janhvi and Rajkummar appeared on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show — The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film. During the fun chat, Kapil teased Janhvi about her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

He asked, "Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai? To this, Janhvi could not stop blushing and said, ‘“Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Ulajh. She also hasTelugu film Devara: Part 1 along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Next, the Dhadak actress will be seen reuniting with Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for Shashank Khaitaan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.