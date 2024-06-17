'Kiara Advani Has Lot Of Attitude, Janhvi Kapoor Is Sweet': Air Hostess Makes Shocking Claims In Viral Video

A video recently went viral on the internet in which an air hostess was seen spilling some shocking beans about several Bollywood actresses. In the video, she can be heard claiming that actress Kiara Advani had a 'lot of attitude', while Janhvi Kapoor came across as very sweet.

Recalling an incident on one of her flights, the air hostess claimed that Kiara even refused to interact with the crew. "Kiara Advani has a lot of attitude. I didn't speak to her because I was not in the zone where she was sitting. My crew told me that they asked her if she wanted cashews or almonds. She was like 'No. Can you call my assistant, he will give me the cashews. She didn't even talk to them, and I was like thank God I didn't go to them," the air hostess said.

She then went on to call Janhvi Kapoor the 'sweetest', and shared that the crew once had to wake her up from her slumber as they had to read out the Emergency Exit guidelines, and that despite being tired, the actress obliged.

"She didn't get angry, she was listening to what we were saying. She was a sweetheart. She clicked pictures also," the air hostess added.

She also added that Ananya Panday is the 'funniest', and recalled an incident when she wanted to use the loo just as the plane was landing.

The actresses are yet to react to the video.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan in her kitty.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has Uljah, Devara, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline. Ananya Panday will be next seen in Call Me Bae.