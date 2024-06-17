 Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth

Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth

Janhvi Kapoor is currently garnering praises for her role in her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently garnering praises for her role in her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi. On Monday (June 17), Janhvi made headlines because of her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Several vulgar and obscene pictures were reposted from the said account, however, Janhvi's team later issued a clarification over the activity. They issued a statement and revealed that the actress is not on X.

The account, with over141.2K followers, has a display picture of Janhvi's. The user name is also Janhvi Kapoor, however, the bio mentions, "Actor - Fan Account."

Soon after a couple of obscene pictures of women were reposted from the account, X users felt that Janhvi had reshared them. A user commented, "What is wrong with her?"

Read Also
Janhvi Kapoor On Making Debut In South Cinema: 'Somehow Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom Sridevi'
article-image

Now, Janhvi's spokesperson has urged people not to fall for Janhvi's fake X accounts. It may be noted that not just one but several fake accounts of the actress have emerged on social media.

Janhvi's spokesperson said, "In the digital world, it’s very easy to create an account in anyone’s name. This is to clarify that Janhvi Kapoor has no official account on Twitter. Please refrain from using any information provided by these fake accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Janhvi's film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, released in theatres on May 31 and it went on to collect over Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film, which received mixed response from critics as well as the audience, is directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The actress will next be seen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shameful, Disgusting': Abdu Rozik Criticised For Pulling Goat In Bakri Eid Video

'Shameful, Disgusting': Abdu Rozik Criticised For Pulling Goat In Bakri Eid Video

Nikhil Patel Issues Clarification On Dalljiet Kaur's 'Stay Order' News, Says, 'It Was Before My...

Nikhil Patel Issues Clarification On Dalljiet Kaur's 'Stay Order' News, Says, 'It Was Before My...

'Kiara Advani Has Lot Of Attitude, Janhvi Kapoor Is Sweet': Air Hostess Makes Shocking Claims In...

'Kiara Advani Has Lot Of Attitude, Janhvi Kapoor Is Sweet': Air Hostess Makes Shocking Claims In...

Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth

Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth

'Will You Eat It?: Pak Actress Mawra Hocane TROLLED By Indian Influencer As She Pets Her 'Angels' On...

'Will You Eat It?: Pak Actress Mawra Hocane TROLLED By Indian Influencer As She Pets Her 'Angels' On...