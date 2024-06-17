Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently garnering praises for her role in her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi. On Monday (June 17), Janhvi made headlines because of her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Several vulgar and obscene pictures were reposted from the said account, however, Janhvi's team later issued a clarification over the activity. They issued a statement and revealed that the actress is not on X.

The account, with over141.2K followers, has a display picture of Janhvi's. The user name is also Janhvi Kapoor, however, the bio mentions, "Actor - Fan Account."

Soon after a couple of obscene pictures of women were reposted from the account, X users felt that Janhvi had reshared them. A user commented, "What is wrong with her?"

Now, Janhvi's spokesperson has urged people not to fall for Janhvi's fake X accounts. It may be noted that not just one but several fake accounts of the actress have emerged on social media.

Janhvi's spokesperson said, "In the digital world, it’s very easy to create an account in anyone’s name. This is to clarify that Janhvi Kapoor has no official account on Twitter. Please refrain from using any information provided by these fake accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Janhvi's film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, also featuring Rajkummar Rao, released in theatres on May 31 and it went on to collect over Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film, which received mixed response from critics as well as the audience, is directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The actress will next be seen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.