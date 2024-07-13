 Janhvi Kapoor REACTS As Khushi Kapoor Holds Boyfriend Vedang Raina's Hand At Anant Ambani's Wedding (PHOTO
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

Updated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have been linked romantically since their appearance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked their acting debut. Recently, the couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.

An inside photo from the wedding ceremony captures Khushi holding her boyfriend Vedang's hand, while her sister Janhvi Kapoor reacts with surprise upon seeing them together. The photo was shared by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

For the wedding, Khushi wore a gold and black lehenga from Manish Malhotra for the wedding night. Vedang, on the other hand, donned a cream outfit. Janhvi stunned in a golden Falguni Shane Peacock's custom lehenga with a blouse from real gold temple jewellery.

Addressing the dating rumours earlier this year on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, Khushi said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there's a row of people just saying, 'Om and I were just good friends'?"

On the work front, Khushi will be seen next in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has an untitled film with Junaid Khan.

Vedang, on the other hand, is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated for release on September 27.

