 VIDEO: Lovebirds Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina Twin In Matching PJs As They Exit Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi Ceremony Together
Rumours of Khushi and Vedang dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, the two neither confirmed, nor denied their relationship

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image

Rumoured lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were seen exiting the Ambani bash together on Monday night, but what caught the eyes of the netizens was that they twinned cutely in matching pyjama sets. Khushi and Vedang were among the many stars who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony on Monday.

In videos that have now gone viral, Khushi and Vedang can be seen leaving the venue in the late hours of Monday wearing matching blue t-shirts and checkered pyjamas. Vedang was also seen carrying a bag full of traditional clothes belonging to both him and Khushi, which they wore during the haldi festivities.

The young couple in town did not pose for the paps when they entered the venue, and while leaving too, they bade their farewells to the hosts and made a quick exit before the paps could catch some clear glimpses of the two.

article-image

Rumours of Khushi and Vedang dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, the two neither confirmed, nor denied their relationship. Reportedly, love blossomed between them on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which marked both of their acting debuts.

Khushi and Vedang are often spotted hanging out together, and during the pre-wedding bash of the Ambanis too, they have been spending most of their time together.

article-image

On the work front, Vedang will be next seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film, Jigra, which is scheduled to release on October 11. Khushi, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.

