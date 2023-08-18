TRUTH About Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Breakup Rumours

Rumors fly as fast as shooting stars in showbiz & there's no shortage of speculative stories about celebrity relationships. The latest buzz surrounding Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is a prime example.

Fans and gossip mongers have been buzzing about a potential split between the power couple, but insiders reveal that these rumours might be nothing more than mere speculations.

HERE'S HOW IT STARTED

The frenzy ignited when Arjun Kapoor shared snapshots of his recent solo vacation, triggering whispers that all might not be rosy in his romance with Malaika Arora.

Adding fuel to the fire, Malaika made a solo appearance at AP Dhillon's party.

TRUTH ABOUT MALAIKA ARJUN'S BREAKUP RUMOURS

According to a source close to the couple, Arjun and Malaika have been laughing at the ongoing rumours. Apparently, they find it quite funny how quickly people rush to conclusions and make judgments.

The couple chose to stay silent on these baseless speculations, opting to focus on their bond rather than pay heed to unnecessary chatter.

As a B-town couple, Arjun and Malaika are no strangers to public scrutiny. Despite the constant trolling they receive for their PDA, the duo remains unfazed. As they say, ignorance is their best weapon against the naysayers.

Earlier, Malaika in her conversation with a leading news portal stated her desire to tie the knot and start a family with Arjun.

ARJUN KAPOOR'S WORK FRONT

Talking about their professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the money-heist thriller ‘Kuttey’. He will next appear in films like ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’.

Malaika, who is active in the industry for years, was last seen in her web show 'Moving In With Malaika', where she shared insights about her personal life to the viewers.



(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)