Malaika Arora In ₹ 3.4 Lakh Christian Dior Hoodie Ignites Fashion Debate Online

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Actress Malaika Arora's fashion choices continue to capture attention.
Varinder Chawla
The diva was recently spotted wearing a Christian Dior jacquard taffeta anorakworth ₹ 3.4 lakh during her Monday salon run.
The anorak/ hoodie features the brand's iconic monogram design and a waistband adorned with the Dior logo.
Malaika paired the outfit with white boots and stylish black sunglasses, completing her look with a no-makeup appearance and a bun hairstyle.
Despite Malaika's luxury fashion pick, her outfit received mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticizing her choice and saying 'pant nahi hai kya'.
Interestingly, this is not the first time Malaika has been seen wearing the same anorak. Last year, she sported it during an airport outing with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, styling it differently.
Malaika and Arjun frequently make headlines with their sizzling chemistry, captivating their fans with adorable photos together.
Malaika's fashion choices have often sparked debates and discussions, showcasing her bold and experimental approach to style.
Malaika never fails to grab attention with her outfits whenever she makes an appearance.
Thanks For Reading!