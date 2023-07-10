7 Reasons Why BTS Is Incomplete Without ARMY

By: Suryaprakash Singh | July 10, 2023
BTS Boy band (V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-hope, RM) recently celebrated ARMY day, surprising their fans with the release of their much-awaited memoir 'Beyond The Story'.
The popularity they have achieved in all these 10 years is definitely due to their immense talent, but ARMY also plays a major role in their success in the K-pop industry.
Here are 7 reasons why BTS is incomplete without their fans, also called as ARMY.
Global Support: ARMY ensures BTS's success worldwide.
Fan-Driven Motivation: ARMY inspires BTS to push boundaries.
Cultural Bridge: ARMY connects BTS with diverse fans.
Social Impact: BTS and ARMY create positive change together.
Artistic Feedback: ARMY shapes BTS's music and performances.
Emotional Connection: ARMY's bond completes BTS's journey.
Shared Accomplishments: BTS and ARMY celebrate victories as one.
