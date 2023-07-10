7 Reasons Why BTS Is Incomplete Without ARMY

By: Suryaprakash Singh | July 10, 2023

BTS Boy band (V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-hope, RM) recently celebrated ARMY day, surprising their fans with the release of their much-awaited memoir 'Beyond The Story'.

The popularity they have achieved in all these 10 years is definitely due to their immense talent, but ARMY also plays a major role in their success in the K-pop industry.

Here are 7 reasons why BTS is incomplete without their fans, also called as ARMY.

Global Support: ARMY ensures BTS's success worldwide.

Fan-Driven Motivation: ARMY inspires BTS to push boundaries.

Cultural Bridge: ARMY connects BTS with diverse fans.

Social Impact: BTS and ARMY create positive change together.

Artistic Feedback: ARMY shapes BTS's music and performances.

Emotional Connection: ARMY's bond completes BTS's journey.

Shared Accomplishments: BTS and ARMY celebrate victories as one.

