 Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys' Night Out As They Watch Oppenheimer In Mumbai
Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were seen enjoying the boy's night on Friday as they stepped out in the city together and watched Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer'.

Several videos of the actors sitting inside the theatre surfaced on social media in which the 'Brahmastra' actor could be seen donning a black sweatshirt paired with a matching cap.

Arjun, on the other hand, was seen twinning with Ranbir in a matching black hoodie.

Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, their fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Talking about 'Oppenheimer', the biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

  'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

Talking about Ranbirâ?Ts workfront, he will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Arjun, on the other hand, will be next seen in the thriller film 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

