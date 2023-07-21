Oppenheimer Shows Cillian Murphy Read Bhagavad Gita While Having Sex; 'Shame On India’s Censor Board', Say Netizens |

The wait is finally over as film maverick Christopher Nolan's new directorial 'Oppenheimer' hits the big screens across the world. It explores the life and morally dubious achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was the director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, and one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research project that ran from 1942 to 1946 and was focused on developing nuclear weapons.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film, while Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, his ex-fiancee. Murphy revealed prior to the film’s release that the film "features prolonged nudity as well as sex.” However, as moviegoers in India thronged cinema halls to watch the film, it was observed that the scene involves a blurred patch on Pugh’s bare back.

As per reports, the Censor Board Of Film Certification did not demand the blurring, but it was the makers who did it. Besides that, the CBFC asked for the word “as****e” to be muted. However, a scene where Pugh makes Murphy read from the Bhagavad Gita while having sex has been retained.

A section of netizens have also pointed out the same and questioned the CBFC for allowing the release of this film without cutting a scene that can hurt religious sentiments.

The star-studded cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

The biographical book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the inspiration for the movie. The film was released on July 21, 2023.

