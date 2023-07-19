After Bhagavad Gita Oppenheimer's Connection with Kalidasa's Meghaduta Comes Into Light

Oppenheimer as a student had interest in discovering the mysticism of universe, found solace in Bhagavad Gita | IANS

The buzz around the much awaited 'Oppenheimer' has led audience to search and know about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, on whom Christopher Nolan's directorial movie is based.

The film is set to release soon in theatres. Recently the lead actor in the movie, Cillian Murphy has revealed that part of his preparation for film involved reading the Hindu text of Bhagavad Gita. In a recent interview, Murphy shared that he found the text beautiful and inspiring.

However it is unclear if the movie will reference Oppenheimer’s fascination for Hinduism and the Bhagavad Gita, a growing interest can be felt in these facets of his (J. Robert Oppenheimer), personality in the days leading up to Oppenheimer’s release.

After the reference of Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer's life, an article published in Time magazine in 1948 reveals that the scientist also drew inspiration from Meghaduta, a book written by Kalidasa, as well as the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism. The article was published in 1948.

“Only a very long letter can make up for my great silence and for the many sweet things for which I have to thank you, letters and benevolences stretching now over many months. Benevolences starting with the precious Meghaduta and rather too learned Veda. The Meghaduta I read with Ryder, with great delight, some ease and great enchantment; the Veda lies on my shelf, a reproach to my indolence,” he wrote in 1934.

In another letter, Oppenheimer made connections between the Bhagavad Gita’s philosophies and the context of war. He expressed his belief that discipline plays a crucial role in achieving calmness and preserving what is essential to our happiness, even in challenging situations.

The Bhagavad Gita was reportedly one of Oppenheimer's favourite books, and he would read it for pleasure. He educated his friends at Berkeley on what he had learned from the Gita and even went so far as to study Sanskrit with Arthur W. Ryder, who was an authority on the language. Sanskrit was actually Oppenheimer's eighth language, which is an interesting fact.

“Oppenheimer” is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is expected to be Christopher Nolan’s longest and is rated R for obvious reasons.

