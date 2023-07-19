‘We Know What Happened In Japan’: Cillian Murphy On Playing Robert Oppenheimer |

Fans are eagerly waiting for filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new directorial 'Oppenheimer'. Playing the lead role in a Nolan movie is a dream for many talented artists, one such actor among them is Cillian Murphy, who is renowned for his role in 'Peaky Blinders'. When Cillian was asked how he prepared to portray his character on screen, he revealed in an interview, “It was challenging and complex. He was so kind of contradictory. The second war became opaque and muddy around the time when Germany surrendered, and they still went forward with producing the bomb, and then we know what happened in Japan. It was exciting to play the character and try to portray a protagonist that is so complicated.”

Read Also Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Reveals He Read Bhagavad Gita To Prepare For His Role

This is Cillian’s sixth film with Christopher Nolan. When asked if he is still surprised by the filmmaker, he mentioned, “I think trust is the most important thing we have. I trust him and hope he feels the same. He’s continuing to refine and improve his work. Oppenheimer might be his finest film; I’d say his magnum opus.” Cillian also said, “I think Oppenheimer is an experience and more than a film. Chris likes to compare IMAX to 3D without the glasses because it is so immersive.”

Oppenheimer delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb.' He famously created the first atomic bomb and other nuclear weapons during WWII. The film depicts how one man's genius and ambition radically altered the nature of war, resulting in the mass annihilation of millions of people and the ensuing public hysteria. We witness Oppenheimer's reaction and struggle to cope with the reality of his creation, which has the potential to wipe out humanity in minutes. The film releases on July 21, 2023, and can be watched at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas.