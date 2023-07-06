 Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actress Visits Him With Mother
Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised In Mumbai, Actress Visits Him With Mother

The reason behind his hospitalisation is yet to be known.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, the actress was spotted visiting him at the hospital with her mother Joyce by her side.

So far, neither Malaika nor her family members have issued an official statement about Anil Arora's health.

article-image

When Malaika spoke about her parents' divorce

In an earlier interview, Malaika had revealed how she was just 11 when her parents Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp got divorced.

Post their divorce, Malaika and her younger sister, actress Amrita Arora, moved to Chembur with their mother and were brought up by her.

She had revealed how her parents' divorce allowed her to look at her mother in a new light and that, it was that episode which taught her the importance of getting up every day and keep going no matter what to become independent.

article-image

Malaika's accident last year

In April last year, Malaika herself had to spend a few days in the hospital after she met with a car accident while returning from an event.

On April 2, 2022, Malaika was involved in a car crash on the Mumbai-Pune highway while she was returning from Pune post work. She was hospitalised for a day and the actress had suffered injuries to her forehead.

She had shared how the accident had shaken her to the core and she also thanked God for giving her a second chance at life.

article-image

