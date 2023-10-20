'Troll Me, Threaten Me': Hina Khan On Sharing Gut-Wrenching Video Of Orphaned Child In Gaza Hospital Attack |

Actor Hina Khan shared a video on her social media account late Thursday night related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The video featured a child who was orphaned in the recent airstrike that took place at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza that killed over 500 people including children.

Hina termed the video as a 'gut-wrenching video.' "No words can explain to a child what it means to lose their world overnight," she further wrote in the post. Terming the devastating attack as Death of humanity, Hina called out to end this war.

Soon after posting the video, Hina posted another update on her account in order to shut trolls against her for sharing a video from Gaza. "Now u guys will troll me, threaten me, do it, bring it on," she wrote over the trolls.

Further in the post, she demanded to end this blame game as this war will not be won by any human being as it is going through. "Everyone innocent has a right to be treated as a human being," wrote Hina stating that it's heartbreaking.

Both Israel and the Hamas have blamed each other over the airstrike that killed hundreds at the Gaza hospital. Hamas claimed that this was a deliberate attack by the Israelis to cause widespread damage to the Gaza population. While on the other side, Israel claimed that the strike took place due to a rocket, misfired by the Hamas militants.

Hina gained widespread recognition through her portrayal of Akshara in the beloved TV series "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," achieving household name status. Her stint as the formidable character Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" further showcased her versatility, though she departed the show after a brief tenure. Notably, she ventured into reality television, participating in shows such as "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8" and "Bigg Boss 11."

