Siddiq Barmak, the Golden Globe-winning filmmaker, recently viewed the American film "Country of Blind," helmed by director Rahhat Shah Kazmi. After experiencing this cinematic masterpiece, Barmak shared his profound thoughts on the film.

In a poignant statement, Barmak described Rahhat Shah Kazmi's enchanting film, 'Country of Blind,' emerges as a battleground where love contends with freedom, where the decision to stay or depart teeters on the precipice, and the relentless struggle between blindness and sight reaches its zenith.

Barmak's statement on the movie 'Country of Blind' adds to the growing anticipation surrounding this highly anticipated film. The film has already garnered significant attention for its poster release at the Cannes Film Festival and the teaser that was released recently.

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, which includes Hina Khan, Shoib Nikash Shah, Inaamulhaq, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal, Mir Sarwar, Jitendra Rai, Ahmer Haider, and Hussein Khan.

"Country Of Blind" is a Reliance Entertainment Worldwide release, written and directed by the internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi. It is produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, and Namita Lal, with co-production support from Jayant Jaiswal, Jitendra Rai, and Ahmer Haider. The film is currently enjoying a successful run in the USA.

