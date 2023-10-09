Netizen Asks Hina Khan To Not 'Support Hypocrisy' Over Her Israel Attack Tweet, Actress Responds

Amid the raging war between Israel and Palestine, actress Hina Khan took to her social media handle to hope for a world where humans can "rise above all differences" and not sacrifice innocent lives. However, her message was questioned by a few netizens, but the actress did not hold herself back from voicing out her opinion.

Over 700 people have died in Israel so far after a barrage of missiles were fired into the country from Gaza by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.

Heart-wrenching photos and videos from war-torn Israel have been doing the rounds on the internet and after actress Gauahar Khan, Hina took to her social media to share her two cents on the issue.

Hina Khan on Israel war

On Sunday, Hina took to her X (former, Twitter) account to share, "I dream of a day when humankind can rise above all differences and find solutions to human problems without sacrificing innocent lives. There can never be a justification for the killing of innocents on either sides.. Its saddening .."

Within no time, her tweet went viral, and it was then that a netizen questioned her and called her a hypocrite.

"Ukraine has all the right to fight back against Russia, but when Palestine tries to fight back against Israel it becomes terrorism. Don't support hypocrisy," the netizen advised Hina.

Not one to back off, the actress then explained her tweet and wrote, "Nevertheless, innocent people still suffer and die! In a perfect world, during conflicts, only armies would face other armies, ensuring no civilian life is put at risk, regardless of the side they are on. But sadly, the world we inhabit is far from perfect. Civilian lives and homes should never become a battlefield."

She went on to say, "Also I am very well aware of the history and oppression between Palestine and Israel.. All I intend to say is that Innocent Civilians must not die. They definitely don't deserve this.."

"I have an opinion and I have all the rights to voice it out, especially when I am one of those whose heart goes numb to think about the innocent civilian's suffering. I am putting out my opinion just like you do. I choose peace ! I hope you do the same!" she added.

Gauahar Khan on Israel war

Hina is not the first celeb to put up a post on social media about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Earlier, actress Gauahar Khan had tweeted that all killings are wrong, irrespective of whichever side or country the dead belong to.

Killings are wrong , All killings are wrong . Let the world have peace . Let it stop right at the very beginning of it . There is no right or wrong in war , it’s ALL wrong . So all countries must adhere to human rights , ALL lives matter , ALL lives matter . ALL lives matter .… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 8, 2023

"Let the world have peace . Let it stop right at the very beginning of it . There is no right or wrong in war , it’s ALL wrong . So all countries must adhere to human rights , ALL lives matter , ALL lives matter . ALL lives matter . Can’t say it more clearly . All wars must stop .. Live n let live," she had tweeted.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)