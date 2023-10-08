Mia Khalifa Makes ‘Free Palestine’ Remark Amidst Israel-Hamas War

Former po*n star Mia Khalifa was seen extending solidarity towards Palestine amid the Hamas terror attack on Israel. She took to X and expressed her support for Palestine under the hashtag and slogan ‘Free Palestine.’ She broke her silence and reacted to the issue in a series of posts and replies. Mia K also reposted a few posts made in this regard while voicing out on the matter.

On Saturday, she said in a post that one is on the 'wrong' side if they aren’t speaking up for Palestine despite witnessing their plight. “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time,” she wrote on X.

Read tweet below

"I stand with oppressed people...": Mia K

Replying to one of the internet users, she added, “I stand with all oppressed people, everywhere, untill no one is fighting for freedom... I'm from Lebanon, I've lived through more air raides by the IDF than your tiny privileged brain could ever know how to work through you know NOTHING but tall tales of a land that doesn't belong to you, created by a military that has nothing to do with your peaceful god loving religion. Don't you ever disrespect me and my experience with what geopolitical war is again you man child.” The tweet was made with #FREEPALESTINE.

