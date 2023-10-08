Who Was Shani Louk? Know About The German Tattoo Artist Killed & Paraded Naked During Hamas Terror Attack

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Shani Louk was a 30-year-old tattoo enthusiast and artist from Germany who was visiting Israel for a music event there. However, her tour to attend the joyous festival turned tragic due to the war situation there.
She fell prey to the Hamas terrorists and lost her life during the brutal attack. Shani Louk's death left many shocked and worried about the plight of civilians during the war, especially women and their safety.
A disturbing video showing the terrorists carrying a naked woman's body and parading the region surfaced online. It was reported to be Shani's body which was desecrated in an open truck.
Who was Shani Louk? She was a tattoo artist and social media influencer who would enjoy art, music, and partying.
She would often share pictures from her travel destinations online and give a visual tour to her 26,000 Instagram followers.
Before her tour to the Gaza Strip, recent posts showed her enjoying the landscapes of Croatia, Italy, and Switzerland among others.
Her death has left many disturbed, including her fans and followers who are expressing grief by sharing condolence messages on her Instagram posts.
