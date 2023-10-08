Israel Attack: 30-Year-Old German Tattoo Artist's Body Paraded By Hamas Terrorists; Mother Makes Emotional Appeal In A Heart-Wrenching Video

German woman was killed and her lifeless body was insulted by Hamas terrorists | X (formerly Twitter)

Tragic visuals and news continues to surface ever since Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel on October 7. Though Israel hit back with Operation "Swords of Iron" and downed several buildings in Gaza and killed several Hamas group terrorists, reports that Hamas terrorists have held Israelis captive has become a cause of concern across the globe. The woman whose dead body was seen lying in the back of a pick-up truck in a partially clothed condition and was paraded by the Hamas terrorists, with one terrorist even disrespecting the dead body and others jeering, sent shock waves across the world. The Hamas terrorists had claimed that the body was that of an Israeli woman. However, according to social media and news reports, the woman seen in the tragic incident has been identified as 30-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen and tattoo artist who had visited Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence.

The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified.



30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence. pic.twitter.com/sPIc8FRs8K — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Mother makes an appeal

In a heartbreaking video, the mother of the deceased German woman is seen making an emotional appeal to the Hamas terrorists to at least return back the body of her daughter.

The girl whose body Hamas paraded during the attack on Israel is a German national, identified as Shani Lauk, who was just visiting the music festival in Israel.

Her inconsolable mother appealing to Hamas to atleast return her (body). pic.twitter.com/MVpiu7hSkV — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 8, 2023

An outdoor festival event held in a rural farmland area near the Gaza-Israel border came under attack by Gaza terrorists, showed videos and visuals that surfaced on social media and X (formerly Twitter). The party to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot was attacked and fired upon by the terrorists of Hamas (members of a terrorist organisation that controls the Gaza strip).

Casualties

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack (from land-air-sea) on Israel has risen to more than 300, and is expected to rise further. Over 1,590 people have been wounded, and many seriously injured in the surprise attack that has caused shockwaves in Israel and across the world.

