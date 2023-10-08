WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's LAST Video From Israel Before Getting Stranded Due To Hamas Attack Surfaces Online

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently visited Israel to attend a film festival in the country, has been left stranded there and stuck in a basement after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly missile attack on Israel. So far, over 400 people have died in the country due to the attacks.

A member from Nushrratt's team confirmed that the actress was hiding in a basement along with many others and also stated that no connection could be established with her after 12:30 pm on Saturday.

The actress was reportedly in the country for the Haifa International Film Festival.

Nushrratt's last video from Israel

After news broke that the actress was stuck in Israel and was unreachable, several photos and videos of Nushrratt attending the film festival in the country surfaced on social media.

In the videos, she can be seen accompanied by her Akelli co-star, Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi, as their film premiered in Israel at the Haifa International Film Festival.

Nushrratt can also be seen singing the song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan with Halevi and others at the premiere of Akelli in Israel while the audience cheered and clapped for them.

Nushrratt to return to India soon

As per the latest update, the actress is all set to return to India soon, and her team has finally managed to reconnect with her. She will land in Mumbai at 2 pm.

Nushrratt's publicist Sanchita Trivedi issued an official statement in which she said that the actress is being flown back to India with the help of the embassy.

"We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India," the statement read.

