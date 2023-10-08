Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel Amid Hamas Terror Attack, Team Member Says 'Unable To Connect'

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been stranded in Israel amid the ongoing attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas in the country. The actress' team confirmed the same and stated that they were unable to reach her as of present. The actress was reportedly in the country for the Haifa International Film Festival.

A member of Nushrratt's team stated that the last time they spoke to the actress was around 12:30 pm, and the Akelli star had informed that she was hiding safely in a basement.

The team member refused to disclose further details due to safety measures.

"However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," the spokesperson said.

The incident is eerily similar to Nushrratt's latest theatrical release, Akelli, in which an Indian woman gets stuck in a war-torn country while performing her job.

All about Israel attack

At about 6:30 am (local time) on Saturday, rockets were fired indiscremanately from Gaza into Israel, which landed on several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

While the locals were still reeling from the initial shock, a number of terrorists belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and took over several Israeli towns.

As per local media reports, over 300 people have died in Israel due to the attacks in a single day. As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously.

Several photos and videos from the war-torn country have surfaced on the internet in which mortal remains of people can be seen splattered on the streets, cars being riddled with bullets and houses being lit up by armed terrorists.

