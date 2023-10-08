 Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel Amid Hamas Terror Attack, Team Member Says 'Unable To Connect'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel Amid Hamas Terror Attack, Team Member Says 'Unable To Connect'

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel Amid Hamas Terror Attack, Team Member Says 'Unable To Connect'

The actress was reportedly in the country for the Haifa International Film Festival.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been stranded in Israel amid the ongoing attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas in the country. The actress' team confirmed the same and stated that they were unable to reach her as of present. The actress was reportedly in the country for the Haifa International Film Festival.

A member of Nushrratt's team stated that the last time they spoke to the actress was around 12:30 pm, and the Akelli star had informed that she was hiding safely in a basement.

The team member refused to disclose further details due to safety measures.

"However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," the spokesperson said.

The incident is eerily similar to Nushrratt's latest theatrical release, Akelli, in which an Indian woman gets stuck in a war-torn country while performing her job.

Read Also
'Deeply Shocked By Terrorist Attacks In Israel: PM Modi On Hamas Missile Strikes From Gaza
article-image

All about Israel attack

At about 6:30 am (local time) on Saturday, rockets were fired indiscremanately from Gaza into Israel, which landed on several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

While the locals were still reeling from the initial shock, a number of terrorists belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and took over several Israeli towns.

As per local media reports, over 300 people have died in Israel due to the attacks in a single day. As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously.

Several photos and videos from the war-torn country have surfaced on the internet in which mortal remains of people can be seen splattered on the streets, cars being riddled with bullets and houses being lit up by armed terrorists.

Read Also
Mumbai Airport: Nushrratt Bharuccha Struggles To Close Her ₹1.2 Crore Car’s Trunk, Says ‘Mumma...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's LAST Video From Israel Before Getting Stranded Due To Hamas Attack...

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha's LAST Video From Israel Before Getting Stranded Due To Hamas Attack...

Leo Director REACTS To Backlash Over Vijay Using Cuss Word In Film's Trailer: 'It Was Needed'

Leo Director REACTS To Backlash Over Vijay Using Cuss Word In Film's Trailer: 'It Was Needed'

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Air Force Pilot Is On A Mission To Safeguard India Against...

Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Air Force Pilot Is On A Mission To Safeguard India Against...

Dono Stars Rajveer Deol, Paloma Open Up On Nepotism Debate: 'Comparisons Are Inevitable'

Dono Stars Rajveer Deol, Paloma Open Up On Nepotism Debate: 'Comparisons Are Inevitable'

Mission Raniganj Star Akshay Kumar On Playing Real-Life Heroes: 'Things May Change With Such Films'

Mission Raniganj Star Akshay Kumar On Playing Real-Life Heroes: 'Things May Change With Such Films'