 'Deeply Shocked By Terrorist Attacks In Israel: PM Modi On Hamas Missile Strikes From Gaza
'Deeply Shocked By Terrorist Attacks In Israel: PM Modi On Hamas Missile Strikes From Gaza

Israel has declared a "state of war" after the Hamas group conducted a massive infiltration bid on its soil on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel which has been attacked by the Hamas group from the Gaza Strip.

The country has declared a "state of war" after the Hamas group conducted a massive infiltration bid on Israeli soil on Saturday, by firing nearly 5,000 rockets and also sending armed men in order to hunt down the Israeli population.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities and started going house to house and murdering innocent Israelis. The Hamas has also captured a number of occupation Israeli soldiers after destroying a Merkavah tank.

Pictures and videos of innocent being murdered and burning buildings in the Gaza strip are going viral on social media.

PM Modi also took to X to tweet against the "terrorist attacks" in Israel.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi tweeted.

Israel at war, launches counter attacks

Modi's Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 22 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the Hamas military incursion, making the operation the deadliest in Israeli territory in years.

"We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," Netanyahu told his countrymen in a televised address.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said it has launched operation Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack by air, land and sea comprising a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its heavily fortified border in the southern area that caught the country off-guard on a major holiday.

