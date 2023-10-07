Israel Witnesses Large-Scale Destruction After Barrage Of Gaza Rockets & Hamas Infiltration; Pictures Show Aftermath Of Deadly Attack

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
Amid a significant escalation of hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced a state of readiness for war, responding to a massive barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and the infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israeli territory, as reported by The Times of Israel (TOI).
In a statement, the IDF confirmed, "The IDF declares a state of readiness for war," emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The IDF further revealed that multiple rockets had been fired into Israeli territory from Gaza, with terrorists infiltrating various entry points.
As a precaution, residents in southern and central regions of the country have been advised to remain in close proximity to protected areas, while those in the Gaza periphery are urged to stay within secure spaces.
Simultaneously, the Israel Defense Forces initiated retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, responding to a surprise attack launched by Hamas just hours earlier. The IDF disclosed that Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, the Chief of Staff, is actively assessing the situation and approving action plans.
The IDF held Hamas accountable for the escalation, stating, "Hamas... which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events."
The situation intensified as a barrage of rockets struck southern and central Israel, including Jerusalem, where sirens sounded at approximately 8:15 am local time, according to the Jerusalem Post. Tragically, at least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, resulting in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s, as reported by Magen David Adom.
As of 8 am local time on Saturday morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) had already treated 16 individuals throughout the country, including two in critical condition, six in moderate condition, and seven with minor injuries. The rocket attacks persisted for over two hours, causing casualties and destruction.
Among the injured were a 52-year-old man from Gederot, who sustained moderate injuries, and a 20-year-old man from Yavne with minor injuries. Both victims were transported to Kaplan Hospital. Asaf Harofeh Hospital reported treating six individuals, including two in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and three with mild injuries.
In response to the escalating conflict, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized a widescale mobilization of reservists, following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. The situation remains fluid, and tensions continue to mount as both sides grapple with the evolving crisis.
