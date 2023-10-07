Air Force Set To Soar Over Sacred Sangam In Spectacular Air Display On 91st Anniversary (See Photos)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2023
In an awe-inspiring spectacle set to captivate spectators, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to conduct its inaugural aerial display over the sacred Sangam area in Prayagraj. This remarkable event is scheduled to unfold on October 8th, marking the 91st anniversary of the establishment of the Indian Air Force in a manner never witnessed before in Prayagraj.
Among the formations gracing the skies will be the "Sugreev" formation, featuring the recently inducted C-295 transport aircraft, a testament to the IAF's commitment to modernization and technological advancement.
The "Luv-Kush" formation will showcase the timeless charm of vintage aircraft, including the iconic Harward and Tigermoth models, as they gracefully take flight from Prayagraj's runway, evoking a sense of nostalgia and admiration among onlookers.
In a resounding display of India's airpower prowess, the "Bharat" formation will feature an impressive lineup comprising the Rafale, LCA Tejas, and Su-30MKI fighter jets. This demonstration serves as a powerful reminder of the IAF's formidable capabilities.
An astounding total of 120 aircraft will participate in this captivating air display, a testament to the IAF's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.
Prayagraj, one of the holiest places in Hinduism, regularly draws millions of devotees who converge at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.
Against this spiritually charged backdrop, the IAF's aerial showcase promises to be an unforgettable experience.
The event will witness the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be among the guests at the airshow above the hallowed Sangam area.
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will also be in attendance, further underscoring the significance of this momentous occasion as the Indian Air Force takes to the skies over Prayagraj on its 91st anniversary.
