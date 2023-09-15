Mumbai Airport: Nushrratt Bharuccha Struggles To Close Her ₹1.2 Crore Car’s Trunk, Says ‘Mumma Aap Karo’ (WATCH)

WATCH: Nushrratt Bharuccha Struggles To Close Her ₹1.2 Crore Car’s Trunk, Says ‘Mumma Aap Karo’ |

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was seen at the Mumbai airport leaving for an undisclosed location, struggled to close the trunk of her luxury car. Nushrratt was accompanied by her mother. As the two parted ways, the actress was seen trying to close the trunk of her BMW iX worth Rs 1.2 crore. She looked confused, unable to determine the cause for it. She eventually gave up and asked her mother to take care of it.

Read Also Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha Enjoys Spicy Vada Pav Near Mithibai College In Mumbai

Nushrratt sashayed her way in style wearing pink joggers, a black cropped sweatshirt, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Akelli which was released on August 18. In the film, she plays an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life. It marks the debut of Pranay Meshram as a director. Akelli also featured Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their performances in the popular Israeli series Fauda.

Read Also Nushrratt Bharuccha On Doing Roles Beyond Rom-Coms: I Got Akelli Because Chhorii Did Well

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Nushrratt said, “Initially, I wasn’t ready to do this film since I wasn’t sure whether I was ready to play a character like this or not. If an actor isn’t ready then it wouldn’t do justice to the role. The director Pranay (Meshram) came back to me and convinced me for the film. And the way he was navigating the story, it gave me a lot of confidence. I have always been a person who likes a few people around me as my guiding force as then I am not restricted by my own thoughts.”

She will next be seen in Chhorii 2. She said, "I will begin shooting in December 2023. I am on a break at the moment to prepare myself for it emotionally and mentally."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)