Watch: Nushrratt Bharuccha Enjoys Spicy Vada Pav Near Mithibai College In Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who will next be seen in the upcoming film Akelli was spotted with her co-star and Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi at a vada pav stall near Mithibai College in Mumbai. As Nushrratt took a bite of the city’s famous street food, she pointed out it was a bit spicy for her palate. Watch the video below.

Akelli, slated to release on August 18, Nushrratt plays an "ordinary Indian girl" trapped in a combat zone who must battle for her life. It marks the debut of Pranay Meshram as a director.

Talking exclusively to ANI about the film, Nushrratt said, "The experience was good. I was scared when I read the script as the story was very sensitive. I was worried about how will I do this role."

"The movie has to be done very responsibly as the story was very sensitive. So, it is very important to know what should we do or not do in these sensitive matters," she added.

Recently, the actress recounted an unfortunate incident that left her injured while shooting Akelli. During an action-packed escape scene, she fell hard on the marble floor and felt as if she was going to have a head concussion. The intensity of the pain was such that she sat right on that spot holding her head, crying for almost half an hour. After getting examined by a doctor, Nushrratt was advised to rest for a couple of days after which she resumed the shoot.

After Chorri and Janhit Mein Jaari, Akelli is Nushrratt’s third film as a solo lead. She told PTI, that the person who is the face of the film has a very small role to play in its success. "There's a lot of other machinery and parts that are working in cohesion for that whole thing to happen and get the right result. If one thing or another goes up or down, it will all fall on my face. But that's the truth of it. I can only do so much," she said.

The film has been produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz.